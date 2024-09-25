Labour conference delegates vote against UK government budget cuts for elderly

London: Members of Britain's Labour party narrowly voted against the government's decision to limit winter fuel payments to the elderly on Wednesday, a symbolic move piling pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer who has backed the cuts to help stabilise the economy.

Starmer, who sought to lift the mood at the governing party's annual conference with his speech on Tuesday, has stood by the cuts to payments to help the elderly cover fuel bills, saying short-term pain was necessary to spur economic growth.

But Labour delegates at the conference voted against the government with a show of hands at the conference in the English city of Liverpool following an impassioned speech by Sharon Graham, head of the Unite union, one of Britain's biggest.

To a standing ovation, Graham said she did not understand "how our new Labour government can cut the winter fuel allowance for pensioners but leave the super rich untouched".