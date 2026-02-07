<p>Karachi: The supply of cost-effective vaccines from India that stopped after the May 2025 conflict has put a strain on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan's </a>economy, Health Minister Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Pakistan earlier procured the cheap vaccines through the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), a global public-private health partnership working to provide vaccines for children from the world’s poorest countries.</p>.<p>“Right now, Pakistan imports vaccines at an annual cost of around $400 million, out of which 49 per cent of the cost is covered by international organisations that operate through GAVI,” Kamal said.</p>.<p>“Pakistan contributes 51 per cent of the cost now, and unless we start local production of vaccines, we will face an annual import bill of $1.2 billion by 2031,” he added.</p>.MEA trashes Pakistan's allegations of Indian link to Islamabad bombing.<p>The minister also said that the international support for the provision of vaccines will end by 2031.</p>.<p>Pakistan has traditionally procured cheap vaccines for immunisation and other requirements through GAVI, which used to come from India, he said.</p>.<p>Acknowledging GAVI's role, he said that the organisation has been helping Pakistan secure vaccines mostly from India by acting as a purchasing intermediary and funding partner.</p>.<p>GAVI allowed Pakistan access to cost-effective and high-quality vaccines manufactured by Indian pharmaceutical companies and institutes despite the tense relations between the two countries, Kamal said, adding that during the Covid-19 pandemic, GAVI had helped procure millions of Covid-19 vaccines from India under the COVAX facility.</p>.<p>The government currently provides 13 types of vaccines free of charge to citizens, yet none are produced locally.</p>.<p>Pakistan is the world’s fifth most populous country, with a population of nearly 240 million people, and records 6.2 million births every year, leading to a significant increase in demand for vaccines.</p>.<p>He said that because of international assistance, it has kept the annual import cost within manageable limits, but this could change unless local production of vaccines starts.</p>.<p>The government has already begun preparatory work rather than waiting for donor support to lapse, the minister said, adding that Pakistan aims to achieve self-sufficiency in vaccine production in the near future.</p>