Lack of enthusiasm among youths, minorities about Democratic Party: Indian-American Democrat

Asserting that voters, especially the younger ones, are not as excited about the 2024 election cycle, he said, "that has something to do with age and something to do with the way the Israel-Palestine war is handled. It has something to do with the way the migration is handled."

"It was okay that we withdrew from Afghanistan, but the way we withdrew because that is really overriding,” Chatterjee, a Padma Bhushan awardee in 2001 for his role in the India-US relationship post-nuclear tests, said.