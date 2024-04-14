Landslides kill 14 on Indonesia's Sulawesi island

Jakarta: At least 14 people have been killed in landslides on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, the country's disaster mitigation agency said on Sunday, with rescue efforts ongoing for those reported missing.

Landslides triggered by high-intensity rains affected two villages in the region of Tana Toraja, in South Sulawesi, killing 14 people and destroying four homes, Abdul Muhari, the spokesperson for the agency said in a statement.

Search and rescue efforts for missing residents are continuing, he said, without providing details about how many were unaccounted for. Local media has reported that at least two people are missing.