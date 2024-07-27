Laos, India sign MoUs on Quick Impact Projects, digital solutions sharing during Jaishankar's visit

Vientiane, Laos: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held a meeting with his Laotian counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith during which they witnessed the exchange of MoUs on 10 Quick Impact Projects for Laos and cooperation in sharing successful digital solutions.

Jaishankar is in the capital of the Lao People's Democratic Republic to participate in the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"A good meeting with DPM and FM Saleumxay Kommasith of Lao PDR. Thanked him for the warm hospitality," Jaishankar posted on X.