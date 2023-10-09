Largest Hindu temple in the US inaugurated in New Jersey

Trivedi said at a time when the world is really divided and there are divisions among people in American society also, “this Mandir is a step in that direction to bring those people together, to help people realise that we need to celebrate humanity, need to celebrate the things we share, have in common and not those that divide us. That is the message of our Guru Pramukh Swami Maharaj and that is the central theme and message of this inclusive Mahamandir Akshardham”.