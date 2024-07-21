Laser-equipped submarines to take down Starlink? Chinese study details satellite attack strategy

With Elon Musk launching more and more Starlink satellites, China has reportedly devised a way to disable the billionaire's constellation if Beijing's national security were to be threatened.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, scientists from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) have released a study, detailing how Chinese submarines equipped with lasers could take down Starlink satellites.

The study, led by Wang Dan, a professor at China's Naval Submarine Academy, was published in the peer-reviewed Chinese journal, Command Control & Simulation, last month.

The study noted that the challenge wasn't hitting the satellites, but remaining hidden after a strike.