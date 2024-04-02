Last USS Arizona survivor of Pearl Harbor attack dies at 102

Los Angeles: US Navy veteran Louis Conter, the last surviving crew member from the battleship USS Arizona, which was destroyed by Japanese warplanes in the attack on Pearl Harbor more than eight decades ago, has died at age 102.

Conter, who flew bombing missions as a Navy pilot after Pearl Harbor, succumbed to congestive heart failure on Monday at his home in Grass Valley, California, in the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada, his daughter Louann Daley said.

Conter was a young sailor standing watch on the quarterdeck of the Arizona when Japanese bombers swarmed the skies over the Hawaiian island of Oahu and attacked the US Pacific fleet at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.