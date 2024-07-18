Late French priest Abbe Pierre accused of sexual abuse, charities say

Brussels: - The late French Catholic priest Abbe Pierre, a lifelong campaigner for the homeless and the poor, has been accused of sexual assault, the charities he founded said, adding they believed the accusations and stood by the victims of abuse.

Seven women, including one minor at the time, had reported suffering acts that could be interpreted as sexual assault or harassment, a report published on Wednesday by Emmaus International and the Fondation Abbe Pierre said -- the first time the situation has been made public.

It said the victims were employees, volunteers from some of their member organizations or young women in Abbe Pierre's personal entourage.