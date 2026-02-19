<p>London: Britain's King Charles said on Thursday it was with "deepest concern" he had learnt about the arrest of his younger brother,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/former-uk-royal-andrew-arrested-on-suspicion-of-misconduct-in-public-office-over-links-to-epstein-3904361"> former Prince Andrew</a>, adding that the law must take its course.</p><p>"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," Charles said in a statement.</p><p>"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities... Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."</p>.Britain's royal palace ready to support police if asked in case of Andrew's links to Epstein