Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Lawyer killed in clash between security personnel and followers of Hindu monk in Bangladesh

Nazim Uddin Chowdhury, president of the Chittagong Lawyers' Association, said that protesters dragged a lawyer from beneath his chamber and hacked him to death.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 17:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 17:02 IST
World newsBangladeshDeathlawyer

Follow us on :

Follow Us