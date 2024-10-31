Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Lebanon, Israel could agree to ceasefire within days: Lebanese Prime Minister

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he had not believed a deal would be possible until after Tuesday's US presidential election.
Reuters
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 02:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 02:45 IST
World newsIsraelCeasefireLebanon

Follow us on :

Follow Us