Left-wing misinformation is having a moment

Several elected officials, along with a top political aide for billionaire Reid Hoffman, recently suggested, without proof, that former President Donald Trump may have staged an attempt to assassinate him in July.

Mark Hamill, an actor and advocate for Democratic causes with more than 5 million followers on social platform X, criticised a conservative policy proposal by railing against ideas that were not part of the document.

And last month, Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign misleadingly suggested, in posts viewed millions of times, that Trump was confused about his whereabouts during a campaign stop. Her followers seized on the posts to claim that Trump was suffering from cognitive decline.

For years, the discussion about misinformation online has focused on falsehoods circulating on the American right. But in recent weeks, a flurry of conspiracy theories and false narratives have also been swirling on the left.

Some misinformation researchers are worried that the new spate of left-leaning conspiracy theories could further polarise political discourse before the November election. More than one-third of President Joe Biden’s supporters believed the assassination attempt may have been staged, according to a poll in July by Morning Consult.

“I don’t anticipate that we will collectively become less conspiratorial,” said Adam Enders, an associate professor of political science at the University of Louisville. “If anything, the closer we get to Election Day, the more it’ll increase.”

The researchers emphasized that the falsehoods and exaggerations were not as entrenched or as toxic as those permeating right-wing spaces online. Several studies have shown that the political right is more likely to share false narratives and misinformation. Researchers at Northeastern University found that Democrats were generally better than Republicans at discerning true from false news.

This is not, however, the first time misinformation has circulated on the left. In 2004, for example, a contingent of disheartened Democrats claimed that President George W. Bush’s reelection over Sen. John Kerry had been marred by election fraud. Experts quickly issued rebuttals to the accusations.

Neither Mark Hamill nor the Harris campaign provided a comment for this article. Hoffman’s aide apologized for questioning whether the assassination attempt against Trump had been staged. He parted ways with the billionaire soon afterward.

The shooting at the Pennsylvania rally became a lightning rod for conspiracy theories almost as soon as shots were fired. Unfounded rumors that Trump had staged his own shooting festered into lasting conspiracy theories, which are still shared both by anonymous users and by liberal influencers with hundreds of thousands of social media followers.

Secret Service agents, some popular influencers on X and Threads have claimed, were in on the plan. The blood from the bullet that hit Trump’s ear was actually ketchup, others theorized. Never mind that there was no evidence behind these claims.

Mentions of the word “staged” surged on X in the days after the shooting, with more than 300,000 mentions, according to a report by NewsGuard, a company that monitors online misinformation. Many users claimed the shooting had been staged, while others criticized the idea as preposterous. Some left-leaning users who shared conspiracy theories about the assassination attempt saw their number of followers grow, sometimes substantially, NewsGuard found.

Joy Reid, a host on MSNBC with more than 340,000 followers on Threads, raised questions about Trump’s injury from the shooting, doubts that some of her followers interpreted, when his medical details were not released, as implying a cover-up. Majid M. Padellan, who is known as “Brooklyn Dad Defiant” on X and has more than 1.3 million followers, amplified such suspicions by offering his own doubts about Trump’s injury. (The FBI later said a bullet had struck Trump.)