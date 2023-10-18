'Let's live in the spirit of Gandhi, Sita and Ram': NYC Mayor Adams in Diwali message

"There is so much darkness that we are seeing every day. So if we truly believe in the life of Ramayana, if we truly believe in the life of Sita, if we truly believe in the life of Gandhi, then we must continue Gandhi's steps. We cannot only be worshippers; we must be practitioners," he said Adams said that at a time when there is darkness all across the globe, and the world is witnessing the loss of innocent lives, "we cannot continue to watch this engulf our future and engulf humanity."

"Let's be better human beings. Let's live in the spirit of Diwali. Let's live in the spirit of Gandhi. Let's live in the spirit of Sita. Let's live in the spirit of Ram, and then we will live up to the expectations of what this holiday really means," he said.