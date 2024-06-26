'Let's sit down and talk': Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif extends olive branch to jailed Imran Khan

"A new case can be registered. If searched here and there, some new cases can come up. There should be an effort, and it will be, that the longer he is kept as a guest (in jail) the better it will be,” was the response of Sanullah when asked if Khan would be released after bail in the final conviction against him.

The Nawaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been at loggerheads for years, particularly after the February 8 elections, which Khan's party claims it had won.

Commenting on the 2018 elections won by Khan's PTI, Sharif said: "We joined Parliament despite the [rigged] polls. The sort of slogans that were raised during my first speech will always be remembered as a dark chapter in the history books." "If someone is facing any injustice, then I believe that the scales of justice should be in favour of those [being victimised], there is no difference over it — whether it be any politician or anyone from any walk of life," Geo News quoted Sharif as saying.