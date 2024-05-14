LGBTIQ people in EU face less discrimination, more violence, survey finds

Vienna: Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people in the European Union face less discrimination but more physical or sexual attacks than three years ago, a vast survey by an EU rights body showed on Tuesday.

The online survey of more than 100,000 people who identify as LGBTIQ carried out in June, July and August of 2023 found only slight overall changes compared with the previous such survey three years earlier, the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) said in a report on the findings published on Tuesday.

"More LGBTIQ people in Europe are now open about who they are. At the same time, they face more violence, harassment, and bullying than before," the Vienna-based FRA said in a statement on the report.