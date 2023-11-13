Lion sleeps it off after Saturday stroll through Italian town

Italy: A lion that escaped from an Italian circus has been taking well-deserved naps to recover from a Saturday night out in the seaside town of Ladispoli that sparked panic before authorities managed to recapture him.

The adult lion, named "Kimba", escaped from the "Rony Roller" circus on Saturday afternoon and was on the loose for around seven hours before he was sedated with an aesthetic dart.

Footage and pictures, some taken by locals, went viral and showed the lion roaming around the town streets, skirting houses and fences, and standing in front of a carabinieri police car.

Local authorities are investigating how the lion managed to get out of its metal enclosure.