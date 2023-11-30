Playboy of the Western Wing: Celebrities Henry Kissinger dated

Renowned diplomat and former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who passed away at the age of 100 on Wednesday, leaves behind a multifaceted legacy that encompasses a Nobel Peace Prize and a profound impact on US foreign policy. However, it is worth noting that in his younger days on Capitol Hill, Kissinger was also known for his relationships with several notable women, earning him the moniker of "Washington's greatest swinger."

After divorcing his first wife in 1964, Kissinger married twice before tying the knot with his surviving spouse, 89-year-old Nancy. During his bachelor days, Kissinger's romantic liaisons with celebrities and accomplished women became a subject of fascination, leading to the "u" nickname, as referenced in a 1971 article by Women's Wear Daily (WWD).

In the WWD piece, based on an interview with Kissinger during his tenure as a White House staffer, the diplomat appeared enthusiastic when discussing his social life. The article noted that his romantic escapades held great appeal for him.

Kissinger's list of prominent companions included the likes of Candice Bergen, Shirley MacLaine, Jill St. John, Marlo Thomas, Liv Ullman, Samantha Eggar, and Diane Sawyer, who was then a fellow White House staffer, as reported by Reuters.

However, sources close to Kissinger suggested that the "playboy" image attributed to him was largely a creation of the media. Nonetheless, in a 1972 poll conducted by the Playboy Club Bunnies, Kissinger emerged as their top choice for "the man I would most like to go out on a date with," according to the Associated Press.

In the WWD interview, Kissinger humorously inquired whether the journalist, Kandy Stroud, was attempting to "seduce" him, expressing his appreciation for her HotPants. He also playfully responded to being labeled "Washington's greatest swinger" by saying, "That's no compliment. That's faint praise."