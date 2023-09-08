List of countries which have changed their names in the past

Amid speculations running rife about the Narendra Modi-led BJP government planning to change India’s name to Bharat, there is heightened curiosity revolving around the possibility of such a move and also the countries who have done it in the past.



There are a bunch of countries that changed their names for reasons ranging from political or cultural in nature to an attempt to forget the past.

Here is the list of countries that changed their name.



1) Turkey To Turkiye

Last year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey hereon will be identified by its Turkish name Turkiye. It let go of the anglicised version of the country’s name.

"The word Türkiye represents and expresses the culture, civilisation and values of the Turkish nation in the best way," Erdoğan said announcing his decision.