Little-known Kakar sworn in as Pakistan's PM to oversee elections

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a little-known politician who is believed to be close to the military, was sworn in as Pakistan's caretaker prime minister on Monday to oversee national elections as the country navigates political and economic crises.

Kakar, from the southwestern province of Balochistan, will name a cabinet and head a government until a new administration is elected. He was sworn in by President Arif Alvi on Monday in a ceremony at the Presidency.

He resigned as a member of senate and from his party on Sunday. He was part of the Balochistan Awami Party, which is widely considered to be close to the country's powerful military.

"Owing to the fundamental responsibility conferred upon me as the caretaker prime minister, I have decided to surrender my membership of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and relinquish my Senate position. Prayers requested from everyone," Kakar, 52, said on Sunday.

The military continues to have a huge role behind the scenes in Pakistan. It has ruled the country directly for more than three decades of its 76-year existence, and wields significant power in politics.