Living eel measuring 30 cm pulled out from Vietnamese man's belly, doctors perplexed

Succumbing to agony, the patient couldn't articulate his symptoms, prompting hospital staff to resort to diagnostic tools. An X-ray and ultrasound unveiled a foreign entity within his abdomen, alongside signs of intestinal perforation and peritonitis.

Recognizing the urgency, doctors swiftly opted for surgery to extricate the mysterious object and mitigate intestinal damage. Upon exploration, the medical team encountered an unexpected sight — a live 30 cm eel nestled within the patient's abdomen, Nguoi Dua Tin said in its report.

CKI. Pham Manh Hung, Head of the Department of Surgery at Hai Ha District Medical Center, said to Health & Life newspaper, "This is a rare case. The rectal area has a lot of fecal fluid and is easily infected with bacteria, but it was performed safely so the surgery did not have any problems."