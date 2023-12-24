London police make arrest over removal of Banksy art

A man was arrested on Saturday in connection with the removal of a street sign featuring work by the artist Banksy, the Metropolitan Police of London said. The artwork, a red stop sign with three military drones, had been widely interpreted as a criticism of Israel’s bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Two men, one carrying bolt cutters, took down the sign in Peckham, a district in southeast London, shortly after Banksy unveiled it in a social media post Friday. Bystanders recorded video of the men before one took off running with the sign. The motive for the removal was not immediately clear.

The Metropolitan Police said a man in his 20s had been arrested and taken into custody Saturday on suspicion of theft and criminal damage in connection with the incident.