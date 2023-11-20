London police question Russell Brand about past allegations

British police questioned Russell Brand, a comedian, actor and YouTuber, in relation to three allegations that he had committed sexual offenses, according to British news reports.
On Sunday, The Times of London newspaper and the BBC both reported that officers of the Metropolitan Police interviewed Brand, 48, on Thursday at a police station in South London. He was not charged.
London's police force has been investigating Brand's past conduct since September, after three British news organisations published a lengthy investigation in which four women accused him of sexual assault in separate incidents between 2006 and 2013.
Brand posted a clip to his social media channels, preempting the news media's investigation, in which he denied all the "serious criminal allegations" against him and said that all his relationships with women had been consensual.
A few days after the investigation was published, the London police said in an emailed statement that they had "received a report of a sexual assault which was alleged to have taken place in Soho in central London in 2003" and that they were investigating.
British police never confirm the identity of an individual subject to complaints, but Sunday the London police issued a new statement in response to queries about the journalistic investigation into Brand.
The statement said that a man in his 40s "was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to three non-recent sexual offenses" at a police station in South London on Thursday. The inquiries continue, the statement added. The BBC and The Times of London both reported that the man was Brand.
Brand did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.