Lord Jagannath saved Trump: ISKCON Vice President on shooting

Lord Jagannath saved Donald Trump, declared Radharamn Das, Vice President and Spokesperson at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), on X. His post came amid news of the presidential candidate being shot at, while addressing a rally.
"Exactly 48 years ago, Donald Trump saved the Jagannath Rathayatra festival. Today, as the world celebrates the Jagannath Rathayatra festival again, Trump was attacked, and Jagannath returned the favour by saving him," Das wrote.
He observed how, in 1976, Trump had helped ISKCON devotees organise the Rathyatra, by providing his train yard for the construction of these chariots for free.
"Today, as the world celebrates the 9-day Jagannath Rathayatra festival, this terrible attack on him and his narrow escape show Jagannath's intervention," Das continued.
"The first chariot procession of the Lord of the Universe Mahaprabhu Jagannath kicked off on the streets of NYC in 1976, with assistance from the then 30-year-old emerging real-estate mogul in United States of America – Donald Trump," he added.
Das recounted how the first Rathyatra, to be held in New York City, ran into many hurdles. The parade permit grant on 5th Avenue was nothing 'short of a miracle' Das noted, but observed that Trump became a 'ray of hope' for the devotees when they needed an empty site where the chariot could be built.
Despite several rejections from others, the devotees went to Trump's office with a 'big basket of Maha Prasadam and a presentation package,' Das narrated, adding that his secretary's response had been far from encouraging.
Three days later, Trump's secretary called them back to inform them that Trump had agreed to let them use 'the property at the Pennsylvania rail yard'.
Das remembering the incident ended his message with 'God bless President Trump.'
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has urged the US to 'cool it down' following the shooting incident. One Thomas Matthews Crooks, aged 20, has been identified as the shooter, and while a probe into his motives is underway, a defiant Trump is to attend the Republican National Convention at Milwaukee.
Published 15 July 2024, 03:48 IST