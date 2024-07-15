Lord Jagannath saved Trump: ISKCON Vice President on shooting

Das recounted how the first Rathyatra, to be held in New York City, ran into many hurdles. The parade permit grant on 5th Avenue was nothing 'short of a miracle' Das noted, but observed that Trump became a 'ray of hope' for the devotees when they needed an empty site where the chariot could be built.

Despite several rejections from others, the devotees went to Trump's office with a 'big basket of Maha Prasadam and a presentation package,' Das narrated, adding that his secretary's response had been far from encouraging.

Three days later, Trump's secretary called them back to inform them that Trump had agreed to let them use 'the property at the Pennsylvania rail yard'.

Das remembering the incident ended his message with 'God bless President Trump.'

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has urged the US to 'cool it down' following the shooting incident. One Thomas Matthews Crooks, aged 20, has been identified as the shooter, and while a probe into his motives is underway, a defiant Trump is to attend the Republican National Convention at Milwaukee.