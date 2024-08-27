Macron won't name leftist prime minister, prolonging political crisis

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron ruled out naming a prime minister from the leftist New Popular Front alliance and will instead start a new round of consultations on Tuesday with parties to try to form a new government, Macron's office said.

Realising a government led by the New Popular Front (NFP) would immediately face a no-confidence vote in parliament from all other parties, Macron will confer with party heads and political leaders, the statement said on Monday. The NFP is a broad alliance of parties ranging from the moderate Socialists to Jean-Luc Melenchon's far-left France Unbowed.

Macron's announcement suggests there is no imminent end in sight to the country's political crisis after he called a shock snap election that delivered an unwieldy hung parliament.