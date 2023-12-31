Maersk pauses Red Sea sailings after Houthi attack on container ship

Iranian-backed Houthi militants attacked a Maersk container vessel, prompting the company to pause all sailing through the Red Sea for 48 hours, Maersk said on Sunday.

The attack was the latest by Houthi militants in Yemen, who have been targeting vessels in The Red Sea to show their support for Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fighting Israel in Gaza.

U.S. Navy helicopters sank three of four small boats used by the militants to attack the Maersk Hangzhou vessel in the southern Red Sea late on Saturday, the U.S. military said.