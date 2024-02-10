Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Jolts California Near Malibu

By John Gittelsohn

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area, adding to the woes of residents who dealt with the threat of flooding and landslides from a powerful storm that drenched the area earlier in the week.

The quake that struck on Friday afternoon was located about 8 miles northwest of Malibu, California, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was measured at a depth of about 9.5 miles.

“It was a big jolt. It was quick,” Malibu Fire Department Captain Will Welser said by phone from a station on Pacific Coast Highway near the reported epicenter. The USGS increased the rating intensity from a preliminary 4.5 magnitude.