Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Cook Strait in New Zealand

<p>Wellington: A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near New Zealand's capital city of Wellington, government seismic monitor GeoNet said on Sunday, but initial reports indicated there were no injuries or significant damage.</p><p>The quake hit at 5:08 am local time on Sunday (1608 GMT on Saturday) striking 25 kilometres (15.5 miles) west of Wellington at a focal depth of 30 km (19 miles).</p>.Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits near coast of Russia's Kamchatka.<p>GeoNet said more than 37,000 people had reported feeling the shake, some as far north as Auckland in the North Island.</p><p>GeoNet said there was no tsunami warning as a result of the quake.</p><p>A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the service had not received any calls for assistance.</p><p>Government-owned Radio New Zealand said there were no reports of significant damage or reports of injury.</p>