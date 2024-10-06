Home
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Cook Strait in New Zealand

The quake hit at 5:08 am local time on Sunday (1608 GMT on Saturday) striking 25 kilometres (15.5 miles) west of Wellington at a focal depth of 30 km (19 miles).
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 21:41 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 21:41 IST
