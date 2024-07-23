Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Magnitude 5.7 quake hits Panama-Costa Rica border, no deaths reported

Local authorities from Panama and Costa Rica didn't immediately any damages.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 July 2024, 21:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the Panama-Costa Rica border region on Monday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), according to GFZ data.

Local authorities from Panama and Costa Rica didn't immediately any damages.

The epicenter was located about 7 km (4 miles) southeast of the town of Puerto Armuelles, in the border region between the two Central American nations, according to the Institute of Geosciences of the University of Panama.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 July 2024, 21:17 IST
World newsEarthquakePanamaCosta Rica

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT