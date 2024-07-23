Magnitude 5.7 quake hits Panama-Costa Rica border, no deaths reported

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the Panama-Costa Rica border region on Monday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), according to GFZ data.

Local authorities from Panama and Costa Rica didn't immediately any damages.

The epicenter was located about 7 km (4 miles) southeast of the town of Puerto Armuelles, in the border region between the two Central American nations, according to the Institute of Geosciences of the University of Panama.