Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Main issues in Bangladesh's February 12 election

As Bangladesh votes today, it sees multiple issues in the election namely corruption, inflation, employment, and others listed below
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 07:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Corruption

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Inflation

Economic Development 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Employment

Ban on Hasina's Awami League Party

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 07:48 IST
ElectionBangladeshSheikh Hasina

Follow us on :

Follow Us