Major freeway near downtown Los Angeles is closed indefinitely after fire

Drivers in Los Angeles who use one of the busiest freeways in the area will need to change their travel plans for an indefinite period of time as authorities assess the damage from a fire early Saturday that shut down part of an interstate downtown.

All lanes in a nearly 2-mile stretch of Interstate 10 will be closed until further notice, Caltrans, the state's transportation department, confirmed Sunday.

The section is what one official called one of the "largest arteries" going in and out of downtown Los Angeles, just west of the East Los Angeles Interchange, where several freeways come together. About 300,000 vehicles use the freeway for daily commuting between Los Angeles and Orange County, California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a news conference Sunday afternoon. And it is a major conduit connecting Southern California ports to the rest of the country, carrying about 20,000 trucks daily.

While Interstate 10 remains closed between Alameda Street and Santa Fe Avenue, officials said that people planning to travel to and from downtown Los Angeles should plan for delays and check for alternative routes.

More than 160 firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the blaze, which was reported in the early morning hours Saturday at a storage yard that housed wood pallets, abandoned vehicles, car parts and shipping containers. The flames quickly spread to another storage yard, and about 400 feet of the freeway sustained damage, Newsom said.

The intense flames battered close to 100 columns supporting the highway, Newsom added. They also melted some guardrails and caused chunks of concrete to fall from the overpass, photos and video show.

"What appears on the outside to be problematic may not be the real problem," Newsom said. "It's what lies underneath."

A nearby encampment for unhoused people was evacuated. No deaths or injuries were reported, Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is expected to be completed by Monday morning, Newsom said. Structural engineers will take a deeper look to assess the damage once the investigation is complete.

The governor added that authorities had been looking into property records of the land beneath the interstate and were pursuing legal action, believing the property's tenant had been violating the law.