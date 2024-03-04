Malaysia ready to re-open probe of missing MH370 if new evidence emerges

Sydney: Malaysia is willing to re-open an investigation into one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries, the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines MH370 in 2014, if there is compelling new evidence, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday.

Malaysia, along with Australia and China, ended in January 2017 a fruitless two-year, $130-million underwater hunt for the Boeing 777 that vanished with 239 aboard en route to Beijing from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014.

"We have taken the position that if there is a compelling case, evidence that it needs to be re-opened, we're certainly happy to re-open," Anwar told a press conference in Melbourne.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a summit of Australia and the ASEAN grouping of Southeast Asian nations.

"Whatever needs to be done must be done."