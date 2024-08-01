Malaysia PM outraged over removal of Facebook post on Hamas chief's killing

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday accused Meta Platforms of cowardice after his Facebook post on the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was removed, in his government's latest run-in with the firm over blocked content.

Muslim-majority Malaysia is a supporter of the Palestinian cause and Anwar had posted a video recording of his phone call with a Hamas official to offer condolences over Haniyeh's death, which was later removed.

Haniyeh's assassination in Iran on Wednesday has added fuel to concern the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.

Anwar, who met Haniyeh in Qatar in May, has said he has good relations with the Hamas political leadership but no links on a military level.