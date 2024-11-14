Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Malaysia says it got Bangladesh request to arrest businessmen allegedly involved in trafficking of migrant workers

Police in Bangladesh are seeking Aminul Islam, the founder of Bestinet Sdn. Bhd., and Ruhul Amin as part of the investigation, which also covers alleged money laundering and extortion.
Bloomberg
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 10:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 10:26 IST
World newsBangladeshMalaysiaHuman trafficking

Follow us on :

Follow Us