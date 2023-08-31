Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Philippines follow India to reject new map of China

Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines have followed India in rejecting the new map China has issued to assert its expansive territorial claims, not only in the Himalayas but also in the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

Taipei also objected to the new map that showed Taiwan (officially the Republic of China) as a part of China or the People’s Republic of China.

Kuala Lumpur lodged a protest with Beijing through diplomatic channels over the '2023 edition of the standard map of China'. It noted that the map reflected China’s unilateral claims encroaching upon Malaysia’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the South China Sea near its Sabah and Sarawak states. Malaysia cited its own map released in 1979 to dismiss the territorial claim of China.