Malaysia's PM Anwar defends royal clemency for ex-PM Najib

A pardons board chaired by Malaysia's king before he ended his reign last week halved a 12-year jail sentence and cut fines for Najib, who is imprisoned for graft and money laundering related to the scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). The board did not give a reason for its decision. Najib has consistently denied wrongdoing. His family has said he was disappointed by the ruling, having hoped for a full pardon and immediate release.