Homeworld

Maldives Prez Muizzu bowled over by 'mesmerising' Taj Mahal

Muizzu also visited Shilpgram, an open air crafts village where he was greeted by a performance by artistes from the Braj region before leaving for the airport.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 08:54 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 08:54 IST
