Maldives Prez Muizzu bowled over by 'mesmerising' Taj Mahal

<p>Agra: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maldives">Maldives</a> President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed visited the Taj Mahal on Tuesday and found hard to find words to describe the 17th century monument's architectural marvel.</p>.<p>"It is tough to describe this mausoleum's beauty as words simply cannot do it justice. This mesmerising intricacy and attention to detail is a testament to love and architectural excellence," Muizzu, who is in India on a four-day bilateral visit, wrote in the visitors' book.</p>.<p>After being welcomed by Uttar Pradesh minister Yogendra Upadhyay on behalf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the airport, the visiting president was accorded a warm welcome at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/taj-mahal">Taj Mahal</a>.</p>.Muizzu agrees to let India deploy defence platforms in Maldives, months after making India withdraw troops.<p>The president and the first lady, who were presented a replica of Taj Mahal by Upadhyay, also posed for photographs with the grand monument on the backdrop.</p>.<p>Taj Mahal remained closed for public from 8 am to 10 am due to Muizzu's visit, said an official from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI).</p>.<p>Muizzu also visited Shilpgram, an open air crafts village where he was greeted by a performance by artistes from the Braj region before leaving for the airport.</p>