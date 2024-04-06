Maldives thanks India for allowing export of certain quantities of essential commodities

“The approved quantities are the highest since this arrangement came into effect in 1981,” the notice by the mission said.

Zameer took to X to thank India for the move.

"I sincerely thank EAM @DrSJaishankar and the Government of #India for the renewal of the quota to enable #Maldives to import essential commodities from India during the years 2024 and 2025," Zameer wrote.

"This is truly a gesture which signifies the longstanding friendship, and the strong commitment to further expand bilateral trade and commerce between our two countries," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded to Zameer's post, saying India stands firmly committed to its Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policies.

Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) is India's policy or doctrine of maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy underlines the renewed primacy that the country seeks to attach to its neighbouring countries.

The announcement for the renewal of the quota comes amidst a diplomatic row between the two countries since November last year when President Mohamed Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, within hours of taking the oath demanded India to repatriate its 88 military personnel from his country.