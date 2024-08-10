Maldivian President Muizzu hails 'closest' ally India as 'invaluable' partner, acknowledges timely aid and support

Male: President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday acknowledged that India has always been "one of the closest" allies and "invaluable" partners, facilitating and providing aid "whenever Maldives has needed it".

He made these remarks while speaking at the ceremony held at the President’s Office to hand over the completed water supply and sewerage facilities on 28 islands in the Maldives, funded by the Government of India’s Line of Credit Facility through EXIM Bank of India.

The president highlighted that these initiatives would provide significant economic benefits, boost the local economies, and together contribute to the nation's prosperity. He further added that these projects are key milestones in the Maldives' bilateral relations with India.

During the event, President Muizzu reaffirmed his administration's full commitment to strengthening the historic and close connections between the Maldives and India, a press release issued by his office said.

He stated that "India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners, facilitating and providing aid whenever Maldives has needed it".

Speaking at the ceremony, Muizzu extended deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government, and the "friendly people" of India for their "generous and continued assistance" to the Maldives.

The president also recalled his recent visit to India, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and expressed appreciation for the invitation and the opportunity to meet him as well as President Droupadi Murmu.

Muizzu also emphasised that the High Impact Community Development Projects under Indian Grant Assistance demonstrate both countries' close engagement in socio-economic development.

He said that numerous revolutionary initiatives are now underway as part of this initiative and that the plan is to accelerate their delivery to communities. He also expressed appreciation for the flexibility offered in restructuring the line of credit arrangement.

The president emphasised that centuries of friendship, mutual respect, and a strong sense of kinship have nourished the relations between the Maldives and India.