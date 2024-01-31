Maldivian Prosecutor General attacked in Male amid political crisis; hospitalised: Report

Maldivian Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem, who was appointed by the previous Ibrahim Mohamed Solih-led Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) government, has been attacked on the street with a sharp object, reported Maldivian media Mihaaru.

Citing police, report suggested that Shameem was attacked with a sharp object, but said it was yet to be confirmed.

It is also learned that Shameem was attacked with a mortar, which hit his hand and he suffered a crack in his wrist.

The attackers have not been identified yet.

Shameem was not around security when the attack took place near Noor Mosque.

Police have informed that Shameem is currently being treated at the ADK hospital.

This comes in light of recent clashes that broke out in Maldives' Parliament on January 28 between pro-government MPs —Progressive Party of Maldives and People’s National Congress (PPM/PNC) coalition affiliated parliamentarians— and Opposition MDP lawmakers over differences over the approval of four members of pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu's Cabinet.