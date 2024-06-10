Maldivian seaplane meets with accident, 14 escape injuries

Male: Fourteen people, including 11 passengers, escaped unhurt when a Maldivian seaplane met with an accident while landing, according to media reports on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday afternoon when the Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA) seaplane that travelled from Baa atoll Seaside Finolhu resort to Westin Maldives Miriandhoo in the same island sustained damage to its right-wing float while landing, news portal edition.mv reported.

The Civil Aviation Authority said 11 passengers and three crew were aboard the plane, sun.mv news portal reported.