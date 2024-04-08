Man arrested after fire set outside Bernie Sanders' Vermont office

Authorities in Vermont arrested a man they said used an accelerant and a lighter to start a fire Friday outside the Burlington office of US Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

The man, Shant Soghomonian (also known as Michael Soghomonian), 35, previously of Northridge, California, was arrested Sunday on a charge of using fire to damage the building at One Church Street in Burlington, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont said in a statement Sunday.

Prosecutors and police did not identify a possible motive for the fire. The office said a lawyer for Soghomonian had not yet been identified. Officials did not provide a current address for Soghomonian.