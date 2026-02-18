Menu
Man arrested after running toward US capitol with loaded shotgun, say police

The motive of ‌the man, who ​police said was wearing a tactical vest and tactical gloves, was not immediately known. Police said that he also had a Kevlar ​helmet and a ⁠gas mask in his vehicle.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 01:57 IST
