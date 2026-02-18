<p>An 18-year-old man ran toward the US Capitol with a loaded shotgun on Tuesday before police arrested him without incident, said U.S. Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan.</p><p>The motive of the man, who police said was wearing a tactical vest and tactical gloves, was not immediately known. He also had a Kevlar helmet and a gas mask in his vehicle, police said.</p><p>Sullivan said the man arrived in a white Mercedes SUV just after noon and parked near the Capitol, before getting out and running toward the building that houses the U.S. Congress.</p>.Iran says it will offer detailed nuclear proposals within 2 weeks, US official says.<p>Police challenged the man and ordered him to drop the weapon, which he did, Sullivan told reporters.</p><p>The incident took place less than three months after a National Guard member was killed and another wounded in an ambush shooting near the White House.</p><p>President Donald Trump is due to deliver the State of the Union address at the Capitol next week.</p><p>"We take the State of the Union very, very seriously, and this doesn't change our posture. We will be prepared on State of the Union night," Sullivan said.</p>