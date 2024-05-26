Man beheads boss in fear of girlfriend coming to know he stole money: Report

Fearing that Chaveuz would leave him if it came to her knowledge that he had stolen money, Haspil assumed he had only two options—suicide or homicide—and chose the latter.

According to the publication, Saleh, who had confronted Haspil about the stolen money after $90,000 vanished from his corporate account in January 2020, was a venture capitalist and also the CEO of a Nigeria-based motorbike startup—Gokada.

Probe into the matter revealed that Haspil was the culprit but, surprisingly Saleh who saw him as a 'protege' decided not to file a case against him and came up with a payment plan allowing Haspil to pay back the stolen money.

According to New York Post, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Linda Ford told the court, "Over this period of time, he was planning not only to commit the homicide but to get away with it …To cover it up and how to erase his debt and prevent Fahim Saleh from testifying in criminal proceedings."

With the aim to commit murder and then clean up his crime scene, Haspil used Saleh's credit cards to pay for travelling from and to department stores to purchase necessary items needed to execute his plan.

According to the publication, prosecutors gave a timeline of the murder, saying that Haspil stabbed Saleh to death and then a day later, dismembered his body after beheading him.

They also said that after killing Saleh, though Haspil vacuumed the crime scene, his cleaning wasn't thorough which led to the finding of an evidence at the crime scene - an 'anti-felon disk' ID tag.

The number written on the disk led to the fact that it was the from one of the purchases made by Haspil while planning the murder.