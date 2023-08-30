Man charged with killing 2-year-old boy who disturbed his sleep

A 23-year-old man was charged with murder Monday after he told investigators that he threw his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son against a wall after the boy woke him, according to police.
The boy, whom police did not identify, was found by officers responding to a 911 call around noon Sunday asking for help at a home on East 68 Street, in Brooklyn’s Bergen Beach neighborhood, authorities said. The officers found the child unconscious and unresponsive and with a bruised stomach.
On Monday, the man, Latrell Lewis, was arrested and charged with murder, police said. It was not clear Tuesday afternoon who Lewis’ lawyer was, and efforts to reach his relatives were not successful.
The boy died from blunt force injuries to his head and torso, according to Julie Bolcer, a spokesperson for the medical examiner.
Lewis, who had been taking care of the boy, admitted during interviews to throwing him against a wall because he woke him, police officials said in a news briefing Tuesday afternoon.
The boy’s mother woke up, found the child in distress and called police, they said.
An autopsy showed that the boy had a fractured skull and massive internal injuries, said Joseph Kenny, an assistant chief at the detective bureau.
On Tuesday, the boy’s relatives could be seen removing toys and other items from an apartment where the boy lived. They loaded some into a car. They left a toddler-sized mattress and bed frame near a trash bin.
Wendy Thomas, who said she was the boy’s grandmother, sat sobbing on the steps of the brick building. At one point, she pulled a plastic toy quad bike from a balcony into the apartment.
Thomas said that Lewis, who was not the child’s father, had been dating her daughter. There was “no explanation” for why Lewis might have killed the toddler, she said.
“I can’t understand his state of mind,” Thomas said, adding: “I’m going back into the back of my mind to see where did I miss something? Where did we miss any signs?”
Thomas said her family was told by police Monday that Lewis had confessed to the killing.
“I literally listen to my daughter cry every day saying she failed her son as a mom,” Thomas said. “There’s nothing you can say, because you can’t take back a life.”