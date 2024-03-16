In what can be a heist straight out of a Netflix show, a man in the UK gained access to a display case at the Royal Lancers & Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum and stole a number of 'priceless' silver antics, including a rosewater dish, which is considered the sister piece of the women's singles trophy awarded at the Wimbledon Open, according to a report published on the official website of Nottinghamshire Police.

Graham Gallon, 36, of Carrington Terrace in Rotherham was the man behind the theft.

He carried out the heist in October 2023, and was handed a jail sentence of two-and-a-half tears by the Notthingham Crown Court this week.

Gallon denied the charges against him when arrested and said that he has never visited the museum in question in the first place.