In what can be a heist straight out of a Netflix show, a man in the UK gained access to a display case at the Royal Lancers & Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum and stole a number of 'priceless' silver antics, including a rosewater dish, which is considered the sister piece of the women's singles trophy awarded at the Wimbledon Open, according to a report published on the official website of Nottinghamshire Police.
Graham Gallon, 36, of Carrington Terrace in Rotherham was the man behind the theft.
He carried out the heist in October 2023, and was handed a jail sentence of two-and-a-half tears by the Notthingham Crown Court this week.
Gallon denied the charges against him when arrested and said that he has never visited the museum in question in the first place.
Be that as it may, his DNA was found on a silver cup that he was unable to squeeze through the hole in the floor that he had made.
Subsequently, Gallon, in court, pleaded guilty to burglary.
A volunteer at the museum detected a Halloween skeleton under the hole on the morning of October 30, which led to the discovery of the theft.
Nottinghamshire Police said that Gallon had snuck into the museum grounds on October 29. He allegedly had two other accomplices in the case—a woman, 24; and a man, 47. These two individuals have also been arrested and a probe against them is currently under way.
Items that Gallon had stolen from the museum have not been recovered yet, and the police say that there is reason to believe the silver items have been melted.
The Nottinghamshire Police quoted Detective Constable India Woodrow as saying: “The people who did this may have got away with silver, but – as we said at the time – they have not got away with the crime.
“Gallon came to our attention very soon in our investigation and I am pleased that we were able to conclusively link him to this offence. We do not believe that he acted alone, and our investigation is continuing at pace. We are acutely aware, however, that no amount of convictions or jail sentences can bring back these priceless items, which we know meant a huge amount to veterans and museum staff,” Woodrow further added.
(Published 16 March 2024, 07:13 IST)