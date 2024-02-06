Man, dog safe after helicopter rescue amid Los Angeles floods

Video posted on social media showed a rescuer on a tether being lowered by helicopter into the rapids of the Pacoima Wash, a concrete flood channel in the San Fernando Valley that feeds the Los Angeles River. The firefighter grabbed the man around the waist as the helicopter whisked both of them to safety.

"He was later treated at a local hospital and his canine was able to swim to the edge and escape the rapids," Crowley said. "The rescue is a dramatic example of why we're asking residents to please stay away from the L.A. River and other moving water."