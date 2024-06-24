Man killed and woman critically injured in triple stabbing in New York City

A 30-year-old man was in police custody, and a “cutting instrument” was recovered from the scene, officials said. It was unclear Sunday whether he would be charged in the stabbings or whether he knew the victims.

Police received several 911 calls around 5:45 p.m. about the stabbings. Fozlul Karim, 22, of the Bronx, who is the manager of a Domino’s Pizza on the block, said he was inside cooking when a customer ran into the store. The customer told him that several people had been stabbed, and he rushed outside.

He and dozens of others watched as officers and emergency medical workers on 14th Street between First Avenue and Avenue A put the woman on a stretcher and wheeled her to an ambulance, according to a cellphone video that Karim took of the scene. One officer yelled “Move, move, move!” so people would get out of the way.

Karim said he was shaken by the episode. “We’re scared,” he said.

Hours after the attack, Olivia McLeod, 24, who lives across the street, stood near the scene. Several pieces of blood-spattered clothing were strewed across the pavement.

The stabbings, McLeod said, rattled her.

“I will keep my head on a swivel from now on,” she said.