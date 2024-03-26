Man killed by train after pushed onto subway tracks in New York

“The subway has been insane lately,” Ray Velez, 60, from the Bronx, said as he waited on the 125th Street platform two hours after the attack. “You have to look everywhere now. It’s just out of control.”

He added, “I wish someone would notice how many mentally ill people we have on the subways and try to get them out of the subway.”

Others who live and work near the station expressed a weary sense of frustration. They described regular encounters with people experiencing problems related to drug addiction, homelessness and mental illness, and their own efforts to remain on guard.

“I’m very careful” inside the station, said Geri Tolentino, 54, who has worked for two years at the Harlem Food Square deli, near the entrance to the 125th Street station. “It’s not surprising — there’s a lot of crime downstairs.”

The attack is the latest in a series of violent episodes that have led officials to increase the police presence in the subway and seek to reassure New Yorkers that the system is safe. This month, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she would deploy the National Guard and State Police in the system to increase security and ease New Yorkers’ fears.

But less than two weeks after Hochul’s announcement, a fight on the A train that ended with a shooting reinforced the difficulties of policing every inch of the sprawling system. In that confrontation, captured in a dramatic video recorded by a passenger, a man who had been menacing a rider was first stabbed and then shot with his own handgun.