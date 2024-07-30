Man makes bhindi ice cream, Indian netizens can't keep calm, say 'mom won't approve'

Ice cream made up of bhindi! Yes, you read it right. This unusual food creation has shocked the internet, and netizens just can't stop judging.
A video shared on Instagram by content creator named Stephen N'cho, he can be seen making the waffle cone and the ice cream with bhindi, which is also known as okra.
The man can be seen first cutting the okras into half, scooping out the seeds and putting them in a grinder. He then adds some orange zest and blends it into a smooth paste.
To make the waffle, he cuts some lemons and okra and boils it before grinding it to get a slimy textured base.
Similarly, he makes the ice cream and let it be in the freezer. After that, he scoops the ice cream and places it in the waffle cone, and the bhindi ice cream is ready.
However, the internet does not seem to be impressed with the dish.
"As an Indian, this gave a mild heart attack," a user commented humorously.
Another commented, "Being an Indian, I can say you just wasted that vegetable okra!"
Another wrote, "As a Nigerian I don't know how I feel about this. Don't know whether its innovative or downright atrocious."
"My Indian mom will not approve," wrote a fourth.
"Never seen okra get mistreated like this before," wrote a fifth.
"You know you can be prosecuted for this?" joked a sixth.
"I'm sorry I did not trust the process," commented another.
Published 30 July 2024, 11:08 IST