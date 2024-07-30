Man makes bhindi ice cream, Indian netizens can't keep calm, say 'mom won't approve'

Ice cream made up of bhindi! Yes, you read it right. This unusual food creation has shocked the internet, and netizens just can't stop judging.

A video shared on Instagram by content creator named Stephen N'cho, he can be seen making the waffle cone and the ice cream with bhindi, which is also known as okra.

The man can be seen first cutting the okras into half, scooping out the seeds and putting them in a grinder. He then adds some orange zest and blends it into a smooth paste.